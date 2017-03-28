Riverdance are holding open auditions for the first time in years

Have you ever dreamed of being a part of the legacy that is, Riverdance?

Well, now’s your chance.

Riverdance are holding open auditions for the first time in four years, 23 years on since they first performed in Dublin.

The auditions are for both Riverdance and Heartbeat of Home and will take place from April 12 - 14 at the Red Cow Moran Hotel in Dublin.

Dancers hoping to audition, must be over 18 years of age and should apply by filling out a form in advance at the auditions on Riverdance.com/dublin-auditions-2017.

After filling out the form, you will be contacted by the team - you cannot just turn up on the day.

The auditions are timed to coincide with the World Irish Dance Championships to allow competitors audition for both Riverdance and Heartbeat of Home.

With both shows touring internationally and Riverdance performing in Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre for its summer run (from 21 June – 3 Sept), there is strong demand for world class Irish dancers.