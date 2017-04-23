Reality star's boyfriend arrested over nightclub acid attack

Arthur Collins, the boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann, has been arrested in connection with the east London nightclub acid attack, which left two revellers partially blinded and others disfigured.

The 25-year-old was arrested at an address in Rushden, Northamptonshire, on Saturday, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police sought Collins after a noxious substance was sprayed inside the Mangle club in Dalston on April 17.

Collins, from Hertfordshire, had been in a relationship with Ms McCann, best known for her appearances on The Only Way Is Essex and I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

After the incident she urged him to contact police.

His arrest comes after a man was charged with in relation to the same incident.

Andre Phoenix was charged with seven counts of grievous bodily harm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

He will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Around 20 clubbers suffered burns after being doused with the substance on Easter Monday, including a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man who were both blinded in one eye.

Detective Inspector Lee McCullough of Hackney CID said: "The noxious substance used has not yet been confirmed but samples retrieved from the scene have been sent for analysis.

"If you were there and saw anyone involved inside or leaving the nightclub, please get in touch."

The blinded man and another victim, a 29-year-old man, were transferred to a specialist burns hospital in Essex and have since been discharged, police said.

Police believe trouble brewed between two groups at the packed club and the acidic substance was flung directly over the pair.

A 24-year-old old man arrested in north London over the attack on Friday has since been released, police said.