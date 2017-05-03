Programme announced for Cork Midsummer Festival

400 artists will take part in 51 events across 40 Cork venues as part of the city’s Midsummer Festival.

The organisers expect to draw 50,000 people to Cork’s largest annual multi-disciplinary arts festival, which runs from June 16 to 25.

11 premieres are included among the diverse programme of events, with highlights including Luke Jerram’s giant replica of the moon, Museum of the Moon at the Nexus Hall in Cork Institute of Technology (June 21-23). Pioneering NASA astronaut Dr Buzz Aldrin will also give a lecture in front of the installation on June 27.

Returning for its 10th year with the Festival, pioneers of site-specific theatre Corcadorca Theatre Company will use the former prison site of Spike Island as their stage for the anti-war play Far Away (June 19-July 1).

Speaking ahead of the launch, Cork Midsummer Festival Director, Lorraine Maye said: “This is truly a festival for Cork.

Laura Murphy and Siobhán Ní Dhuinnín pictured at the Glen River Park, where the free outdoor performance, Fleischmann in the Glen, will take place. Picture Clare Keogh

“From the diverse programme to the plethora of venues dispersed across the city, this is about making the arts accessible and enjoyable to all.

“Over the 10 days, festival goers can expect spectacular installations, ground-breaking participatory events, gripping productions, and magical experiences - all within a city known for its vision, colour and creativity.”

Award-winning playwright Lynda Radley brings her hit play Futureproof to the Everyman Theatre (June 16-24), while Like Mother, Like Daughter (June 20-25) at The Village Hall on Patrick’s Quay, will see Complicite Creative Learning weave together stories from real life mothers and daughters into an unscripted conversation, performed by the mothers and daughters themselves.

Seven-time Tony Award-winner and Cork native Bob Crowley will be one of several distinguished speakers at a free City of Ideas talk running throughout the festival.

Festival favourite Picnic in the Park will return to Fitzgerald’s Park on June 18, and will feature Ireland’s largest ever maypole dance with innovative dance troupe, ProdiJIG.

For full details and tickets visit www.corkmidsummer.com.