Picture This announce two dates for Live at the Marquee

Irish superstars Picture This have announced they will play two dates in Cork's Live at the Marquee next summer.

The duo will take to the stage on June 19 and 20, 2018 with tickets going on sale this Saturday.

The band has seen phenomenal success since they shot on to the scene with their hit first single Take My Hand and they sold out two gigs at the famed Cork venue last year.

Their debut album, 'Picture This' was released in August and reached number one on the charts.

Picture This, made up of Ryan Hennessey and Jimmy Rainsford, have just finished a UK and Ireland tour which included two dates at the 3Arena.

The Deluxe Edition of the band's debut album was released last month and includes two new tracks as well as their festive hit, This Christmas.

The band also announced they will be playing at the RDS in Dublin on June 23 and the Belsonic in Belfast on June 17.

Tickets for Picture This, Live at the Marquee go on sale this Saturday, December 9 at 9am.