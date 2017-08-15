Peter Dinklage asks Game of Thrones fans to stop buying husky puppies

Peter Dinklage, star Game of Thrones, has joined with PETA US to remind fans of the hit TV show that dogs should be treated as family members.

The actor has also reissued a message reminding people to who are serious about getting a dog for their family to adopt and never buy.

Dinklage's statement comes after an increase in demand for husky puppies because of their similarity to direwolves which are featured on the show.

"Please, to all of Game of Thrones' many wonderful fans, we understand that due to the direwolves' huge popularity, many folks are going out and buying huskies," Dinklage says.

"Not only does this hurt all the deserving homeless dogs waiting for a chance at a good home in shelters, but shelters are also reporting that many of these huskies are being abandoned – as often happens when dogs are bought on impulse, without understanding their needs.

"Please, please, if you're going to bring a dog into your family, make sure that you're prepared for such a tremendous responsibility and remember to always, ALWAYS, adopt from a shelter."

Since the show began in 2011, animal rescue centres across the UK have seen a reported 700% increase in abandoned huskie cases, with rescue groups in the US claiming their numbers have doubled.