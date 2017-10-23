Organisers announce Kodaline as headliners for Dublin's New Year's Festival gig

Kodaline will be the headline act for the New Year's Festival in Dublin.

They will play the Countdown Concert at the 3Arena and will be supported by Keywest and Hudson Taylor.

Tickets for the gig go on sale this Thursday, October 26, at 9am.

They have also announced the Liffey Lights Midnight Moment - Matinee, a family friendly event that will start at 6.30pm.

This earlier countdown celebration is free and takes place at George’s Quay culminating in a countdown at 7pm.

It will feature aerial, aquatic and street acrobats and performers taking to the streets, the sky and the River Liffey.

The second Liffey Lights Midnight Moment event will start at 11.30pm at the same place and will feature a light show of more than 100 aqua beams and spotlights.

Booking details for both free, but ticketed, events will be announced on www.nyfdublin.com on December 1, 2017.