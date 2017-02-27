No luck for the Irish at this year's Oscars

Irish hopeful Ruth Negga missed out on an Oscar for her performance in Loving after La La Land's Emma Stone came out on top in the Best Actress category.

There was no luck either for the other Irish contenders, costumer designer Consolata Boyle and Element Pictures, the Irish production company behind the movie the Lobster.

The Irish star Negga, wearing a red Valentino dress, was sporting an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) ribbon as she posed for photographs outside the Dolby Theatre.

Ruth, who is nominated for her role in drama Loving, described the film as a “once in a lifetime opportunity”.

She told E!: “Films you’ve either watched or been in, they stay with you and leave residue with you.

“This is one of those films, I don’t think it’ll ever leave me.”