Millie Bobby Brown drops the mic on a Stranger Things season one recap
Stranger Things season 2 was released on Netflix on October 27 and in millennial time that means, at this stage all fans have already watched the entire season.
But for anybody who’s still trying to remember what happened to Eleven and the crew in Hawkins, IN you’re just in luck as Millie Bobby Brown has just rapped the perfect first season recap on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Is there anything she can't do?
