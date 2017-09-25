Michelle Keegan reveals new fashion collection and we are loving it already

Michelle Keegan has revealed her new fashion collection in partnership with online retailer, Very.co.uk.

The Our Girl actress said the collection resembles that of outfits from her wardrobe that reflect her own style.

On Mondays we wear pink 💁🏼💕 Click the link in bio to shop the look and the full @michkeegan range available today! #veryxmichelle A post shared by veryuk (@veryuk) on Sep 25, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

Speaking about the new collection at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre, she said, "I'm excited about my new range for Very.co.uk because they're the kind of pieces I'd want for my own wardrobe.

"I've got a really busy lifestyle so the new collection includes gorgeous tailored separates for a meeting or lunch date, denim and a fantastic leather jacket for a more dressed-down look, and stunning, sophisticated dresses for that special night-out.

"As part of the Very collection, I've also designed a line of activewear, loungewear and homeware, which has been completely new to me and I've really enjoyed the challenge."

The collection includes over 80 pieces of clothing which range from glitter embellished dresses to activewear and nightwear.

Click here to shop the new collection which is available from today.