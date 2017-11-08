Los Angeles police investigating Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick after rape claims
Los Angeles police are reported to be investigating Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick after an actress claimed he raped her three year ago.
In a post on Facebook, Kristina Cohen said he assaulted her when she went to his for dinner with a producer who she was dating at the time.
Westwick has tweeted to say he doesn't know Cohen and has never committed rape.
