Los Angeles police investigating Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick after rape claims

Back to Sexual harassment Showbiz Home

Los Angeles police are reported to be investigating Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick after an actress claimed he raped her three year ago.

In a post on Facebook, Kristina Cohen said he assaulted her when she went to his for dinner with a producer who she was dating at the time.

Westwick has tweeted to say he doesn't know Cohen and has never committed rape.
KEYWORDS: Ed Westwick

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz