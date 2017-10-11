Local children cast in Dublin leg of West End hit Miss Saigon

Ten local children have been cast in the Dublin leg of legendary musical phenomenon MISS SAIGON.

The lucky kids range from 4-6 and will share the role of Tam and without giving it away, it’s a role integral to the plot.

The global phenomenon comes to Ireland as part of its triumphant return after smashing box office records 15 years ago.

With an exceptional score, lavish sets and an outstandingly talented cast and a company of 60, MISS SAIGON has played in 29 countries, 353 cities and has won 70 major theatre awards.

The show opened at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre last week and will run until November 18 2017.