Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall could be playing Princess Jasmine in the live-action Aladdin remake

According to recent whispers Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is among those being considered to play Princess Jasmine in the live-action remake of the much beloved musical tale of Aladdin, writes Pam Ryan.

A Whole New World for Jade Thirlwall? Little Mix Star in ‘talks’ to play Princess Jasmine in Aladdin https://t.co/GzUxp62SUn pic.twitter.com/t6Zu5C5YhJ — Angela Jones (@angel_jones_aj) May 22, 2017

The film is the latest in a series of Disney reboots following the successes of Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book.

Thank you to everyone who saw our film Beauty and the Beast! I saw so many lovely photos of families at the cinema together! Love, Em x ❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/FM1VZEJQDG — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 22, 2017

Shooting a film is a big commitment and a major time-suck, one that would affect Little Mix if Jade were to take on the role. However, it is reported that the music group have already discussed potential scenarios and how to plan around them if their bandmate should be cast as the Arabian princess and are apparently very supportive of her opportunity.

Oh..That's not it! Here’s the official artwork for #Power 😍🎨 We were drawn by our amazing fan & incredible artist @pezthirlou_ 🙏 X the girls pic.twitter.com/pkjsKvK9WV — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 20, 2017

These reports abound after a casting call went out in March looking for leads to fill the shoes of Aladdin and Jasmine, specifically calling them "Middle Eastern characters", which put many fans' minds at ease following calls to cast an appropriate actress for the Mulan remake. A smart move considering the flack Scarlett Johansson has been getting in the whitewashing controversy surrounding her latest flick, Ghost in the Shell.

#GhostInTheShell is NOW PLAYING in theatres, RealD 3D and IMAX 3D.

Get tickets now: https://t.co/9YZZtuuu2b pic.twitter.com/hpvqrp7t9G — Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) March 31, 2017

Will Smith is allegedy in talks with the production team about playing the Genie, a fine man to fill Robin Williams' shoes if you ask us.

Guy Ritchie, who will be directing the Disney remake has also assured fans that the film will indeed be a musical like the original. "I think it'd be tough to not make [Aladdin] a musical." Would it ever have even crossed his mind to do it any other way?

"I've really just immersed myself into that project. So I'm still looking for cast members, we still haven't found exactly which direction we're going in. I'm confident that at some stage it will reveal itself to me, but right now it's just a bit too premature."

So, Jade Thirlwall as Princess Jasmine, good fit or potential flop?