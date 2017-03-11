Listen to Ireland’s 2017 Eurovision entry here

It’s here! RTÉ have finally unveiled Ireland's entry for the this year’s Eurovision song contest.

This year it will be former Hometown band member Brendan Murray that will take to the stage in the Ukraine this May.

Murray will perform Dying to Try, a song co-written by Swedish song writer Jörgen Elofsson and British song writer James Newman. Elofsson has previously written hits for Britney Spears, Celine Dion and Westlife.

According to RTÉ The song was chosen from over 320 entries by a judging panel of six industry professionals.

“When I first heard Dying To Try I instantly fell in love with it and knew it was the perfect song for me. I couldn’t wait to get into the studio to record it. My mam teared up the first time she heard it so that was a good start,” the tuam native said speaking about the song.

"I chose Brendan Murray because he is an amazing singer and his voice is so unique, I've never heard anyone like him before. The song and the singer are modern and contemporary and it’s a perfect combination for this years Eurovision in Kyiv,” Eurovision mentor, Louis Walsh added.

"Ireland hasn’t won Eurovision since 1996 which is the same year that Brendan was born so perhaps that’s a lucky omen,"

Let’s hope so.