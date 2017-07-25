Linkin Park fans to take part in Dublin singalong in aid of Pieta House
Following the tragic death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, Dublin fans have organised a sing along in aid of mental health charity, Pieta House.
Fibbers on Parnell Street are dedicating a night to the band’s debut album, ‘Hybrid Theory’.
A DJ will play the diamond album from start to finish, allowing fans “to sing and shout along to their heart's content” to the songs from the childhood.
“Linkin Park are a band that meant so much to so many of us during our formative years. Hybrid Theory in particular had a near permanent residency on our CD players (remember those?),” organisers have said on their eventbrite page.
“This singalong will be a chance for us to say goodbye to Chester and raise a toast to the impact Hybrid Theory has had on us”.
The event takes place on Thursday the August 3 with all proceeds going to the suicide prevention charity Pieta House.
UPDATE: The event is not sold out but due to it’s popular demand, we remain hopeful that there will be another one taking place very soon.
