Linkin Park fans to take part in Dublin singalong in aid of Pieta House

Following the tragic death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, Dublin fans have organised a sing along in aid of mental health charity, Pieta House.

Birmingham, U.K. 🇬🇧 #OneMoreLight A post shared by Chester Bennington (@chesterbe) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

Fibbers on Parnell Street are dedicating a night to the band’s debut album, ‘Hybrid Theory’.

Frank Carter closes his takeover show by playing #HybridTheory in full, uninterrupted in tribute to @chesterbe 🙏 A post shared by Radio 1 Rock Show (@radio1rockshow) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

A DJ will play the diamond album from start to finish, allowing fans “to sing and shout along to their heart's content” to the songs from the childhood.

“Linkin Park are a band that meant so much to so many of us during our formative years. Hybrid Theory in particular had a near permanent residency on our CD players (remember those?),” organisers have said on their eventbrite page.

“This singalong will be a chance for us to say goodbye to Chester and raise a toast to the impact Hybrid Theory has had on us”.

The event takes place on Thursday the August 3 with all proceeds going to the suicide prevention charity Pieta House.

UPDATE: The event is not sold out but due to it’s popular demand, we remain hopeful that there will be another one taking place very soon.