Linkin Park fans to take part in Dublin singalong in aid of Pieta House

Back to Showbiz Home

Following the tragic death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, Dublin fans have organised a sing along in aid of mental health charity, Pieta House.

Birmingham, U.K. 🇬🇧 #OneMoreLight

A post shared by Chester Bennington (@chesterbe) on

Fibbers on Parnell Street are dedicating a night to the band’s debut album, ‘Hybrid Theory’.

Frank Carter closes his takeover show by playing #HybridTheory in full, uninterrupted in tribute to @chesterbe 🙏

A post shared by Radio 1 Rock Show (@radio1rockshow) on

A DJ will play the diamond album from start to finish, allowing fans “to sing and shout along to their heart's content” to the songs from the childhood.

“Linkin Park are a band that meant so much to so many of us during our formative years. Hybrid Theory in particular had a near permanent residency on our CD players (remember those?),” organisers have said on their eventbrite page.

“This singalong will be a chance for us to say goodbye to Chester and raise a toast to the impact Hybrid Theory has had on us”.

The event takes place on Thursday the August 3 with all proceeds going to the suicide prevention charity Pieta House.

UPDATE: The event is not sold out but due to it’s popular demand, we remain hopeful that there will be another one taking place very soon.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz