Liam Gallagher's fine gesture thrilled a few young Irish fans

Liam Gallagher is set to play the Olympia Theatre this weekend, with the former Oasis man selling out the venue.

One bunch of ticketless young Irish fans got the thrill of their lives when they met the man himself as he pulled over to sign some merchandise and pose for a few selfies.

As Gallagher was leaving the fans thanked him for stopping as they wouldn't be going to the gig.

So what did our kid do? He got their details and put a few tickets on the door for them.

Legend.