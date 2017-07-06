Lauren Conrad has given birth to her first child

Lauren Conrad has given birth to a baby boy.

The Hills star welcomed Liam James Tell into the world on Wednesday and broke the news to fans via this adorable Instagram of a cross stitch family.

He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world! A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

The fashion designer made an announcement on her website, adding that their new bundle of joy was six pounds, 14 ounces and 20 inches long.

She also said that she would be taking a little break from blogging to “adjust to life as a family of three”.

My covers for @fitpregnancy and @parents came out today! At the photoshoot I got to wear some of my favorite pieces from my new @lclaurenconrad maternity line including this off-the-shoulder top👆🏼 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

“I’ll be taking a little bit of a step back from the site over the next few weeks as we adjust to life as a family of three (five, if you count Chloe and Fitz of course…),” she writes.

“But not to worry… my editorial team will be working hard to bring you tons of great content in the meantime, and I’ll still be blogging here and there when I can, bringing you updates from my life as a new mom.

She signed the post off by saying that she’s drafted a few blog posts so “ahead of time, so you can still expect to see at least one or two posts a week coming from yours truly”.

Her and her husband, William John Tell - who is the former rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist for the piano rock band Something Corporate - were married in September 2014.

Two of Conrad's co-stars, Heidi Montag and Whitney Port, are also expecting children in the coming year.

.