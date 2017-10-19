Latest: Musician Eamonn Campbell 'passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family'

Update 10.54am: The family of musician Eamonn Campbell following his recent death in a Dutch hospital.

"Former member of The Dubliners, Eamonn Campbell, a renowned guitarist and record producer, passed away Wednesday night (18th Oct.) after a short illness in The Netherlands," their statement reads.

"Eamonn was touring with The Dublin Legends in Holland & Belgium when he fell ill late last week and was admitted to hospital. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family.

"Eamonn started his career over 50 years ago in his hometown of Drogheda, Co Louth. He first came to prominence as a guitarist with Dermot O'Brien and His Clubmen in the 60s.

"He became the go-to session guitar player in Ireland and played on countless recording sessions for practically every act in Ireland. In the studio he honed his production skills and he was behind some of the biggest hit records ever in Ireland.

"Among others he played on and produced 'The Fields of Athenry' by Paddy Reilly, 'A Bunch of Thyme' by Foster and Allen and 'The Irish Rover' by The Dubliners & The Pogues. It was this last record that led him being asked to join The Dubliners as their guitarist on a full-time basis."

After The Dubliners stopped touring, following the death of Barney McKenna, Eamonn continued to tour and record with The Dublin Legends.

Sean Cannon, singer with The Dublin Legends, said: "I am devastated. We have spent the last 30 years together touring and playing concerts. He was a great player with a great feel for Irish music."

Banjo player Gerry O'Connor added: "I have not come to terms with it yet. He was such a lovely guy. Always had a big smile on his face. He just adored playing live. He is a huge loss."

Singer Paul Watchorn said: "we always had such a good time in Europe. A little bit of sightseeing and then the concert. That's what he loved most. Playing live. He was a real musicians musician and he always knew what the audience wanted to hear. Devastated"

Eamonn is survived by his wife Noreen and children, Paddy, Eamonn Jnr, Emma-Jane, Ciara and Niamh and by his grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

I'm so sad to hear of the passing of the great Eamonn Campbell, a brilliant guitar player who played with the Dubliners for many years 🌹#Rip pic.twitter.com/L3fShKXUpC — Frances Black (@frances_black) October 18, 2017

