Kim and Kanye have announced the name of their new baby
Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed their third child, born via a surrogate.
In a statement on her official website, she wrote: “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl."
Kardashian West has now revealed her third child’s name, posting on Twitter ’Chicago West’ with a link to her app.
Chicago West. https://t.co/3MyLwcIzTh— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018
Kardashian West and West welcomed their first child, North in 2013 and Kim gave birth to a daughter, Saint, in 2015.
Kardashian West and West were married in May 2014.
The reality star followed up the tweet by posting "North, Saint & Chi."
North, Saint & Chi— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018
Kardashian West also retweeted a post saying: "And to everyone who thinks it’s literally pronounced as CHI. No. It’s 'Shy'."
And to everyone who thinks it’s literally pronounced as CHI. No. It’s “Shy”— Leslie ♥ (@rodashian) January 19, 2018
Welcome to the world, Chi.
