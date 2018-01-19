Kim and Kanye have announced the name of their new baby

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed their third child, born via a surrogate.

In a statement on her official website, she wrote: “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl."

Kardashian West has now revealed her third child’s name, posting on Twitter ’Chicago West’ with a link to her app.

Kardashian West and West welcomed their first child, North in 2013 and Kim gave birth to a daughter, Saint, in 2015.

Kardashian West and West were married in May 2014.

The reality star followed up the tweet by posting "North, Saint & Chi."

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

Kardashian West also retweeted a post saying: "And to everyone who thinks it’s literally pronounced as CHI. No. It’s 'Shy'."

And to everyone who thinks it’s literally pronounced as CHI. No. It’s “Shy” — Leslie ♥ (@rodashian) January 19, 2018

Welcome to the world, Chi.