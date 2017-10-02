Kendrick Lamar announces Dublin tour date

Kendrick Lamar is bringing 'THE DAMN. TOUR' to Europe and Dublin's 3Arena is the first stop.

The tour, which also visits Manchester, Glasgow, London, Amsterdam and Berlin, will stop in Dublin on February 7, 2018.

Tickets from €62 including booking fees go on sale this Friday October 6, at 9am via Ticketmaster.

Grammy nominated and Mercury Prize winner James Blake will support.

The tour follows the release of his critically acclaimed fourth album 'DAMN.' which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200.

The album sold more than 2.3 million copies.