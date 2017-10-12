Kate Beckinsale: Saying no to Harvey Weinstein 'undoubtedly harmed my career'

Kate Beckinsale has documented an encounter she says she had aged 17 with movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and said "saying no to him professionally many times over the years... undoubtedly harmed my career".

She wrote on Instagram: "I was called to meet Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel when I was 17. I assumed it would be in a conference room which was very common. When I arrived, reception told me to go to his room. He opened the door in his bathrobe.

"I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him. After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left, uneasy but unscathed. A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting. I realised he couldn't remember if he had assaulted me or not."

She added: "I had what I thought were boundaries. I said no to him professionally many times over the years - some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a c*** and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people 'oh Kate lives to say no to me'.

"It speaks to the status quo in this business that I was aware that standing up for myself and saying no to things, while it did allow me to feel uncompromised in myself, undoubtedly harmed my career and was never something I felt supported by anyone other than my family."

It comes after the disgraced movie mogul told reporters today "I'm not doing okay" but "we all make mistakes" as he was filmed on camera for the first time since the scandal broke.

Weinstein was filmed, dressed in a black t-shirt and scruffy jeans, while thought to be leaving his daughter's house in Los Angeles.

Asked how he was, the producer told TMZ: "I'm trying my best... I'm not doing OK but I'm trying."

The incident follows a string of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein from women who worked with him, with model turned actress Cara Delevingne the latest star to speak out.

Weinstein told TMZ: "I gotta get help. You know what, we all make mistakes... A second chance, I hope."

And he added: "I've always been loyal to you guys. Not like those f***ing pricks that treat you like shit. I've been a good guy."

The producer, who is thought to be on his way to a rehab facility and whose wife has announced she is leaving him, was then driven away.

The comments came after officers were called after a "family dispute" at the home of Weinstein's daughter.