James McEvoy wants to team up with Michael Fassbender to play the O'Donovan brothers in a movie

James McEvoy says he'd like to play the role of one of the O'Donovan brothers in a movie, and suggested Kerryman Michael Fassbender could play the other brother.

The actor is a fan of rowers Gary and Paul after they all appeared on the Graham Norton show last December.

He told The Sun a movie about the Olympic silver medallists, from Skibbereen in Cork, would have everything needed to be a success.

"We’ve been looking to do something else together that has heart, has action, has suspense, has comedy, has Olympic medals. It’s a no-brainer," he said.

McEvoy says the Skibbereen duo are the "coolest guys".

"I was just mesmerised by the O’Donovans. They sat on that couch and commanded focus. They were the funniest, coolest guys and just by being themselves, they sort of won over the world. And even though yes, they are much younger than us, that’s what make-up and CGI magic is for."

He believes he could master their West Cork lilt thanks to his Scottish accent.

"They’re of the same family of Celtic sounds. Michael [Fassbender] has the upper hand, but I could handle it."