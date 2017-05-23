James Bond star Roger Moore has passed away

Rogar Moore has passed away today following a short battle with cancer.

A statement, posted to Twitter by his family, reads: "With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated".

The statement was signed by his children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian.

The actor famously played James Bond in seven films including Live and Let Die and the Spy Who Loved Me.