Is Britney Spears and Katy Perry the latest celebrity spat?

There was a lot to be seen and heard at the Grammys on Sunday night, including an apparent dig at Britney Spears.

On the red carpet Katy Perry was interviewed by E! News' Ryan Seacrest and this is the exchange people are raving about.

"How’d that go?" Seacrest asked, about the recent release of her single 'Chained to the Rhythm.'

"Fantastic! And I haven’t shaved my head yet."

Viewers seemed to think the was having a dig at Britney and her meltdown in 2007 when she shaved her own head in a salon.

And now everyone thinks Britney took it the same way.

In an apparent response, Britney tweeted a quote from the good book. Because there's one for every occasion, right?

Maybe it's a coincidence in timing but do you think Britney is calling the "Rise" singer insensitive?

Naturally, people took to Twitter to get their opinions off their chests.

Even celebs have joined in to take Britney's side in the alleged shade throwing.

Despite any confirmation, people are pretty set on the idea that Katy was throwing some shade at B. What do you think?

By Pam Ryan

