Irish movie The Killing of a Sacred Deer scoops Best Screenplay at Cannes

A new Irish movie, starring Colin Farrell, has scooped one of the top prizes at the Cannes Film Festival.

'The Killing of a Sacred Deer', described as a thriller-horror, was awarded Best Screenplay.

The film is co-produced by Dublin film company Element Pictures and tells the story of a surgeon who adopts a teenage boy.

It is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, who also worked with Colin on 'The Lobster'.

Swedish film 'The Square' has won the coveted Palme D'or.