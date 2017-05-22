Irish Eurovision song tops the charts in Armenia

This year’s Irish Eurovision entry, Dying to Try may not have been a hit with fans of the competition but turns out, the people of Armenia loved it.

Not only that, it reached number five in Slovenia and number 11 in Belgium’s viral charts.

Speaking on TV3's The Six O'Clock Show Brendan Murray said, “"I didn't believe that I'd got to number one in Armenia when I was first told, but then I saw it and I was like 'that's ridiculous, so weird'".

The song failed to qualify to this year’s Final from the first semi-final.