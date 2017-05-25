Hermitage Green are returning to the Olympia

Hertmitage Green are returning to the Olympia Theatre on Friday September 22, following on from their sell-out giig at the venue in November, writes Pam Ryan.

We're back in the @olympiatheatre on September 22nd. Tickets on sale at 9am tomorrow from @TicketmasterIre — Hermitage Green (@HermitageGreen) May 25, 2017

The Limerick band has seen massive success over the past year, including the release of their debut album, Save Your Soul, to performing main stage at Electric Picnic and most recently a sold out headline show at King John's Castle.

Tickets priced €25 inclusive will go on sale Friday May 26th and will be available from TicketMaster.