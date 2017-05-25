Hermitage Green are returning to the Olympia

Back to Showbiz Home

Hertmitage Green are returning to the Olympia Theatre on Friday September 22, following on from their sell-out giig at the venue in November, writes Pam Ryan.

The Limerick band has seen massive success over the past year, including the release of their debut album, Save Your Soul, to performing main stage at Electric Picnic and most recently a sold out headline show at King John's Castle.

Tickets priced €25 inclusive will go on sale Friday May 26th and will be available from TicketMaster.
KEYWORDS: olympia, music, entertainment, hermitage green

 

By Pam Ryan

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz