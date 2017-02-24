Here are some of the highlights coming to Netflix in March

A new month means a new batch of releases on Netflix and there is some great stuff coming.

Films:

With the Oscars coming there are two previously nominated films.

Captain Phillips, which starred Tom Hanks and was nominated for Best Picture, comes out on March 1. The survival thriller tells the story of a merchant mariner who's boat was taken hostage by pirates.

Also coming on the 22nd is Jack Nicholson's rom-com As Good As It Gets. Nicholson and co-star Helen Hunt both won Oscars for their performances.

Comedies Groundhog Day and The Nice Guys, action flick The Expendables 2 and the dystopian future film, The Divergent Series: Insurgent are all set to be released in March too.

Comedy super Amy Schumer brings her comedy special to the streaming service, with The Leather Special being released on the 7th.

For kids, last year's live-action remake of the Disney classic Cinderella is coming on the 3rd. Lily James starred in the title role, and the film was also Oscar-nominated.

For those who like the classics Steven Spielberg's Hook, the 1991 retelling of Peter Pan, is due on the 29th with Postman Pat: The Movie online on the 31st.

TV:

For comic book fans, Marvel's Iron Fist is coming on March 17. It is the fourth Marvel/Netflix collaboration and follows on from Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage.

All four are set to join forces in Marvel's The Defenders, coming out later this year.

The 24th will see the return of Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin for the third season of Grace and Frankie, the comedy-drama that ties two unlikely friends together.

Season two of the romantic comedy drama, Love, will premiere on the 10th while new weekly episodes of Once Upon A Time and Designated Survivor are due on the 8th and 10th respectively.

At the end of the month the highly anticipated drama, 13 Reasons Why, is set for release. Based on the book of the same name it tells the story of a student who leaves a tape explaining the 13 reasons why she committed suicide.