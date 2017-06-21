Has Daniel Day-Lewis retired or just preparing to play an actor that has retired?

Academy Award-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis has retired from acting.

News of the British star’s “private decision” was shared on Tuesday, weeks after he marked his 60th birthday.

Representative Leslee Dart said in a statement: “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor.

“He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years.

“This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Day-Lewis is known for a host of powerful performances, including in Lincoln, There Will Be Blood, Gangs of New York and My Left Foot. He is the only performer to ever win three best actor Oscars.

Needless to say, fans are devastated and are hoping that he's just preparing to play an actor that is retiring, or himself.
By Claire Anderson

