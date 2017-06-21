Has Daniel Day-Lewis retired or just preparing to play an actor that has retired?

Academy Award-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis has retired from acting.

News of the British star’s “private decision” was shared on Tuesday, weeks after he marked his 60th birthday.

Representative Leslee Dart said in a statement: “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor.

“He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years.

“This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Day-Lewis is known for a host of powerful performances, including in Lincoln, There Will Be Blood, Gangs of New York and My Left Foot. He is the only performer to ever win three best actor Oscars.

Needless to say, fans are devastated and are hoping that he's just preparing to play an actor that is retiring, or himself.

Daniel Day Lewis is retiring from acting because in his next film he's playing a man who is retiring from acting — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) June 20, 2017

Daniel Day Lewis has retired from acting as part of a four year method preparation for playing a retired actor. — Jason (@NickMotown) June 21, 2017

What if Daniel Day-Lewis is just acting like someone retiring from acting? HOW WILL ANY OF US BE ABLE TO TELL THE DIFFERENCE?!? — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) June 20, 2017

"Daniel Day Lewis has retired from acting" announces his publicist, a heavily-accented man who looks exactly like Daniel Day Lewis — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) June 20, 2017

Pretty sure Daniel Day-Lewis is just preparing for a role in an upcoming movie about a man who quits acting. https://t.co/eUQD4dH4X1 — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) June 20, 2017

“What if Daniel Day-Lewis announced he's retiring from acting as research for a role where he plays an actor who retires from acting?" — Sarah Bahr (@smbahr14) June 21, 2017

"Daniel Day-Lewis is gone."



A figure with gleaming fangs and glowing eyes stepped from the shadows.



"Behold, DANIEL NIGHT-LEWIS!" — Andrew Otis Weiss (@ThatWeissGuy) June 20, 2017

Guys how do we know #DanielDayLewis is really retiring or if he's Methoding for his role of normal, non-acting person #Oscarbait — Jessica Taylor Price (@infinitejessp) June 21, 2017

Will Daniel Day Lewis just play himself in movies now that he's retired? — Sinead Ryan (@sinead_ryan) June 21, 2017

What role would tempt #DanielDayLewis out of retirement. There must be one role that he has in his sub conscience @e_entertainment — John Nooney (@johnnynooney) June 21, 2017

Farewell to Daniel Day-Lewis, a four-time Oscar winner. In MY mind, he won for Gangs of New York. pic.twitter.com/jC3tvXu0ev — Bernard Oliver (@boliver36) June 20, 2017

Daniel Day-Lewis right now pic.twitter.com/BxtHjfulPS — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) June 20, 2017

Daniel Day-Lewis to all of the actors who will be up for awards against him later this year: pic.twitter.com/5KSCPtORcC — Matt Busekroos (@mattybooz) June 20, 2017