Happy Mondays announced as headliners for this summer's Bulmers Live At Leopardstown

Bulmers Live at Leopardstown have today announced the Happy Mondays as the final show of the series.

Happy Mondays' seminal ‘Pills ’n’ Thrills and Bellyaches’ was produced by Paul Oakenfold and Steve Osborne and went platinum in the UK, selling more than 350,000 copies. This put the band firmly on the map as one of the most influential bands to come out of the UK in the 1990s.

Previous visitors to Bulmers Live at Leopardstown in 2013, Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder says, “I am really looking forward to the Mondays’ shows leading up to Christmas 2017. We're performing better than ever and I love getting together with the band, blasting out all our great tunes we've made together over the decades. It's gonna be great.”

Bez, the group’s dancer and percussionist, added, “Just as I thought it was all over, the party's starting again. Look forward to seeing you all.”

Happy Mondays join a stellar bill performing at Leopardstown this summer, taking place on Thursday evenings including: Something Happens (June 8), The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow (June 15), Hot House Flowers (July 13), The Riptide Movement (July 20), The Stunning (July 27), Sister Sledge (August 10), finishing with Happy Mondays on August 17.

