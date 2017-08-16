Gavin James announces intimate Irish gig

Gavin James has announced an intimate headline performance in Dublin this December.

Following a whirlwind 18 months since the release of his debut album ‘Bitter Pill’; which saw Gavin James sell over two million singles worldwide and perform to over 3 million people and hit No.1 with his breakout single ‘Nervous’ everywhere from Ireland all the way to Brazil.

Now that he’s back on home soil, after appearing on several American television shows such as Jimmy Kimmel, The Late Late Show with James Corden (twice!) and Dancing with Stars, he’s celebrating his success in style.

And what better style than the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

Just announced! We look forward to welcoming @gavinjames this December 6th. Tickets go on Sale next Wed 24 Aug https://t.co/iPwNtBZsn3 pic.twitter.com/Eg8DKkY0E7 — BGETheatre (@BGETheatre) August 16, 2017

James will play the Dublin theatre on December 6 and with his festive EP, Winer Songs receiving acclaim last year, it’s a gig that’s bound to get you in the Christmassy mood.

Tickets priced from €38.50 inclusive of booking fee go on sale at 9 next Wednesday, August 23 via Ticketmaster outlets andwww.ticketmaster.ie.