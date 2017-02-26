Gary O'Donovan: 'We set out to win it and I suppose we failed at that'

Paul and Gary O'Donovan became our newest national treasures last year when they brought home a silver medal from the Rio 2016 Olympics.

But the lads don't give themselves enough credit for this outstanding achievement.

Speaking on the Ray D'Arcy Show, Paul O'Donovan said that they don't like watching the race from last summer as they believe they 'failed' in their goal to win.

"We set out to win it and I suppose we failed at that," he said.

"People always say, it must be a dream come through, but for us, we failed at the one thing that we were working towards for the last couple of years of our lives, and we might never be in that position again."

Gary O'Donovan does acknowledge that they are happy with their own performance after all the hard work.

"I think though we are satisfied that we both gave it everything we could," he added.

"So we do appreciate and recognise that it is a great achievement, and their is great security in the fact that we know we did our very best on that day in the race."

The lads were joined on the couch by young fan Colm Seoige from Rossaveal.

He wrote a song for them after watching their Rio performance, appropriately entitled 'Pull Like a Dog'.

We're still very proud of you lads!