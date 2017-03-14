First Dates has landed in America and it’s not ok

British TV shows such as Gogglebox and First Dates got an Irish make-over last year and if we do say so ourselves, we stepped them up a notch.

Well, apart from when we gave Take Me Out a go, but let’s not get into that.

Now, First Dates is on its way to the United States and we’re really not so sure about it.

With the voiceover artist's tagline “Just two souls, in a restaurant, full of first dates, searching, for an honest connection” they’ve somehow turned the show into an intense emotional rollercoaster.

A far cry from our group of messers.

Produced by Ellen DeGeneres and narrated by Drew Barrymore, the first episode drops Friday, April 7.