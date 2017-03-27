Emeli Sande announces Live at the Marquee gig

Emeli Sandé has announced that she will play Live at The Marquee Cork this summer, July 10.

With the singer’s Olympia gig in Dublin selling out within minutes, the gig is bound to be a popular one.

Last year Emeli Sandé returned with her new album Long live the Angels, which received wide critical acclaim and achieved the biggest week one sales for a British female solo artist in 2016.

At the 2017 BRIT Awards Emeli gave a stunning performance of ‘Hurts’ and received her fourth BRIT award for British Female Solo Artist, the second time she's won the award.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 31 at 9am.