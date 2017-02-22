Ed Sheeran announces his Dublin support act and it’s not who we expected

Ed Sheeran has officially announced the acts who will support him on his European Tour.

The fiery-haired singer tweeted the news that Ryan McMullan from Co Down and London-based Anne-Marie will join him as his kicks off his tour in Italy on March 16.

Both acts will take to the stage of Dublin’s 3Arena on April 12 and 13.

Opening acts on my UK and Europe tour are @ryanmcmusic and @AnneMarieIAm. They are both fantastic, check them out, you won't regret it — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) February 22, 2017

You may recognize Anne-Marie for vocals on Clean Bandit's, Rockabye.

She has also been nominated for the British Breakthrough Act at this year’s BRIT Awards.

Ryan McMullan is a 25-year-old Belfast native who has just recently released his EP A Winter’s Coat.

A winter's Coat is available to listen to on Spotify!



Here's the link so you can update your daily playlists ;) https://t.co/L91S7vzNyS — Ryan McMullan (@ryanmcmusic) February 2, 2017

McMullan has been locally recognised for years and has a massive following.

We personally love his version of the famous, Streets of New York.

Although happy with Ed’s choices we were expecting Antrim-based Trad group, Beoga to accompany the singer on his 30 date tour as it was announced they feature on his upcoming album.

Here’s hoping they make an appearance.

The 3Arena won't know what hit it!