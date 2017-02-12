Dublin Fire Brigade issue a cheeky Fifty Shades warning

Back to Showbiz Home

Fifty Shades Darker is out in cinema now, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The romantic drama, a sequel to box office hit Fifty Shades of Grey, is expected to be a popular choice at cinemas this weekend.

However, Dublin Fire Brigade have issued a quick warning to anybody heading to see the film.

The tweet reads:

"It's Valentine's and Fifty Shades is in the cinema. Have a romantic, fun & safe weekend, you don't want us calling with our 'big key'"

It accompanies a photo of a member of the fire brigade helping some one out by cutting a pair of handcuffs off.

We doubt the gardaí would be using those. Consider yourself told.
KEYWORDS: Dublin Fire Brigade, Valentine's Day, Fifty Shades Darker, showbiz, entertainment, film, cinema

 

By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz