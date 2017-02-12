Dublin Fire Brigade issue a cheeky Fifty Shades warning

Fifty Shades Darker is out in cinema now, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The romantic drama, a sequel to box office hit Fifty Shades of Grey, is expected to be a popular choice at cinemas this weekend.

However, Dublin Fire Brigade have issued a quick warning to anybody heading to see the film.

It's #Valentine's and #FiftyShades is in the cinema. Have a romantic, fun & safe weekend, you don't want us calling with our "big key" pic.twitter.com/4edjW3wmtW — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 11, 2017

The tweet reads:

"It's Valentine's and Fifty Shades is in the cinema. Have a romantic, fun & safe weekend, you don't want us calling with our 'big key'"

It accompanies a photo of a member of the fire brigade helping some one out by cutting a pair of handcuffs off.

We doubt the gardaí would be using those. Consider yourself told.