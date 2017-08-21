Dáithí Ó Sé: Preparing for Rose of Tralee is like getting ready for Croke Park

The host of the Rose Of Tralee says he prepares for the show as if it was his All-Ireland final.

Dáithí Ó Sé will take to the stage at the Dome for the 8th year, as 32 Roses from around the world compete for the title.

16 of them will appear on the first of the two live shows this evening.

Dáithí explains how he gets himself festival ready.

"You wouldn't be drinking in the couple of weeks coming up to it; you'd be minding your food, making sure your head is in the right place.

"I was out training, walking four miles a day. When I started, it took me about an hour and a quarter. I have it down to 55 minutes.

You're kind of coming into Croke Park in great form.