Conor McGregor named his boat 188 and here’s the reason why

Conor McGregor was one of the many Irish people enjoying the sunny weather over the last few days.

And while we were rushing off to purchase a disposable BBQ, the MMA fighter bought a yacht and some jet skis.

McGregor, being McGregor, took to Instagram to post a series of photos on the boat, which he named the 188.

A clever nod to the time he signed on for the €188 weekly dole payments.

“Rubbing it in their face on the 188,” he captioned one post.

Adding, “Living comfortable on the 188” to another.

The 188. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on May 26, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

In a hurry for the 188. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on May 26, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

Living comfortable on the 188. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on May 26, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

McGregor just recently signed a deal with Beats by Dr Dre.