Conor McGregor named his boat 188 and here’s the reason why
Conor McGregor was one of the many Irish people enjoying the sunny weather over the last few days.
And while we were rushing off to purchase a disposable BBQ, the MMA fighter bought a yacht and some jet skis.
McGregor, being McGregor, took to Instagram to post a series of photos on the boat, which he named the 188.
A clever nod to the time he signed on for the €188 weekly dole payments.
“Rubbing it in their face on the 188,” he captioned one post.
Adding, “Living comfortable on the 188” to another.
McGregor just recently signed a deal with Beats by Dr Dre.
