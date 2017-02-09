Can Tubs play Cupid for 200 singletons on the Late Late?

Love is in the air on the Late Late Show as Ryan Tubridy plays Cupid for more than 200 singletons hoping to find their perfect partner among their fellow audience members.

Dating games and general mayhem will be the order of the day as Ryan becomes the nation’s wingman for the night, helping lonely hearts in the audience to find love.

Joining Ryan on the night will be comedian Al Porter and Eurovision star Linda Martin, channelling their inner rockers with a once-off performance of a true classic of the 80s rock ballad genre.

Crystal Swing and Dickie Rock will also be in studio to serenade the love birds.

Ryan will be catching up with the unexpected star of last year’s show – yes, Deano is back, still single despite last year’s valiant attempts to bag a girlfriend.

Johnny Logan had the #LateLate Valentine's Special crowd going wild & the world met Deano! https://t.co/6PPDEP68fn pic.twitter.com/zVGY7y6zFy — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) May 27, 2016

There’ll be a frank and funny sex and relationships panel with Breakfast Republic’s Bernard O’Shea, broadcaster Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Snapchat star James Kavanagh.

Ryan will also be chatting with GAA star Ashling Thompson on how she managed to fight her way back to becoming one of Ireland’s most successful camogie players despite doctors writing off her chances of ever playing again following a car accident.

Catch the Late Late Show Valentine’s Special on RTÉ One at 9.35pm this Friday