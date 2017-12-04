Bernard O'Shea announced as second celeb for Dancing with the Stars

Comedian Bernard O'Shea will be waltzing onto our screens in January as he was announced as the latest contestant for Dancing with the Stars.

The radio presenter joins fellow comedian Deirdre O'Kane who was announced as the first celebrity taking part on Sunday.

O'Shea, who presents 2FM's breakfast show, Breakfast Republic, has said he has a genuine fear of dancing.

Speaking to RTÉ, he said: "I’m feeling exceptionally nervous, but looking forward to the challenge. I don’t think my wife has ever forgiven me for not doing our first dance at our wedding. I have a genuine fear of dancing.

"If you were to ask me would you prefer to jump out of a plane without a parachute or dance on live television, I’d say how high is the aeroplane? Jennifer Zamparelli [O'Shea's Breakfast Republic co-host] said to me I should step out of my comfort zone and that’s exactly what I’m doing."

O'Shea will join O'Kane on the tiles when the show returns in 2018 with Amanda Byram and Nicky Byrne also returning as presenters.

We got to start our Dancing with the Stars celebrity advent calendar today, and who was behind door number one? Well, you're in for a treat! It's none other than, actress and comedian, Deirdre O'Kane!



Welcome to the madness, @DeirdreOKane1! See you in the New Year! 💃🏻 #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/rMPkSuqGea — DWTS Ireland (@DWTSIRL) December 3, 2017

The judging panel of Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson will also be returning for the new season.

Dancing with the Stars will air on RTÉ One at 6.30pm, starting January 11.