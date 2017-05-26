Ariana Grande to hold benefit concert to raise funds for Manchester bomb victims

Ariana Grande will hold a benefit concert to raise funds for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

The US pop star said her "heart, prayers and deepest condolences" are with those affected by the bombing in a lengthy statement on Twitter.

She said she plans to return to the "incredibly brave" city for a concert "in honour of and to raise funds for the victims and their families".

She said: "There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better.

"However I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way."

Grande calls for people to come "closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.

"We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win."

Suicide bomber, Salman Abedi.

Twenty-two victims including children were killed when Salman Abedi, 22, launched a suicide attack at Grande's concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

It was the worst terrorist atrocity to hit Britain since the July 7 attacks in London in 2005 and sparked a huge counter-terror probe.

The singer said she will think of the victims "with everything I do for the rest of my life", adding "they will be on my mind and in my heart everyday".

She posted a link to the Red Cross and Manchester Evening News's fundraising appeal which has raised almost £1.7m since the attack.

Sharing details about the benefit concert she said: "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families.

"I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester.

"I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed."

Grande said her Dangerous Woman Tour, which was suspended following the attack, was "intended to be a safe space for my fans".

"A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe and to be themselves.

"To meet their friends they've made online. To express themselves.

"This will not change that," she adds.

"We will continue in honour of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy."