Angela's Ashes The Musical set to take to the stage in Limerick and Dublin

It has been both a book and a film, but now Frank McCourt's memoir is to be told through another medium: song.

Angela's Ashes The Musical will be staged in The Lime Tree Theatre, Limerick in July before moving to Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

With a score described as "haunting" and "unforgettable", it promises to bring audiences to tears one minute before laughing out loud the next.

Angela's Ashes The Musical is an emotional telling of a childhood in 1940s Limerick and beyond, following young Frank’s escapades and experiences in a Dickensian landscape, before in his defiant escape to a new life in America.

This new musical promises to be one of the major theatrical events in Ireland in 2017.

Angela's Ashes The Musical is produced by Pat Moylan, directed by Thom Sutherland, with Music and Lyrics by Adam Howell and Book by Paul Hurt.

Frank McCourt’s Angela's Ashes was first published in 1996 and climbed quickly to the top of the bestseller lists. The book has since sold over 10 million copies worldwide and won multiple accolades including the Pulitzer Prize.

Tickets are on sale now.