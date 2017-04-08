Amy Huberman and Mattress Mick were among the winners at tonight’s IFTAs

Among the glitz and the glamour that are the 2017 Irish Film and Television Awards, there comes the moment that everyone has been waiting for … and the winners are …

And tonight Amy Huberman, Cillian Murphy, Mattress Mick, Charlie Murphy and Patrick Gibson are all names that picked up shiny statuettes.

Without futher ado, here are the full list of winners … (so far …)

Lead Actress (Film): RuthNegga as Mildred Loving in Loving.

Lead Actor (Film): Colm Meaney as Martin McGuinness in The Journey.

Lead Actor (Drama): Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

Lead Actress (Drama): Amy Huberman as Tara Rafferty in Striking Out.

Best Supporting Actress: Charlie Murphy for her role as Ann Gallagher in Happy Valley.

Charlie Murphy picking up the #IFTA17 for happy Valley #congrats pic.twitter.com/gFVCN4rgxs — Irish FilmTV Academy (@IFTA) April 8, 2017

Supporting Actor: Jason O’Mara for his role in The Siege of Jadotville.

Best Film: A Date For Mad Mary

Best Director (Film): Richie Smyth of The Siege Of Jadotville.

Rising Star Award: Patrick Gibson for his role in The OA.

Best Director Drama: Daithi Keane for An Klondike

Best Drama: Vikings

Best Short Film: Heartbreak

Best Feature: Mattress Men Film

The team from Mattress Mick enjoy their victory backstage #congratulations #IFTA17 pic.twitter.com/gKIgKQYzkt — Irish FilmTV Academy (@IFTA) April 8, 2017

Best Make-Up and Hair: Vikings - Tom McInerney and Dee Corcoran

Best Original Score: Brian Byrne for The Secret Scripture.

Best Editing: Nick Emerson for I Am Not A Serial Killer.

Best Script: Peter Foott for Young Offenders

Best Production Design: Derek Wallace for The Secret Scripture.

Best Sound: Tomato Red - Niall Brady, Ken Galvin and Steve Fanagan.

The entire ceremony and red carpet will be screened on RTÉ One on Tuesday, April 11 at 10:15pm.