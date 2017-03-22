All Round to Mrs Brown's hits our screens this weekend and the line up is gas

It’s here! Brendan O'Carroll's brand new chat show 'All Round to Mrs Brown's' will air on RTÉ One from this Saturday, March 25.

And let’s just say with guests such as Louis Walsh, Pamela Anderson, James Blunt and Andy Murray’s mother, Judy Murray it’s starting off with a bang.

Yes, you read that right Baywatch babe Pamela Anderson will be popping into the famous house for a cuppa.

Fans can expect the usual banter from Agnes herself while her daughter Cathy conducts the interview.

The six-part series will be simulcasted with the BBC on RTÉ One this Saturday at 9.15pm.
By Anna O'Donoghue

