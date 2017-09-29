All eyes on Hugh Hefner's former girlfriend after she revealed secrets of the Playboy Manison

Yesterday Playboy mogul, Hugh Hefner passed away at the age of 91.

Since his passing tributes have been flooding in from friends, family, celebrities and former playmates.

Although there's one Twitter account that's been kept on a close watch and that's Hef's number-one girlfriend from 2002 - 2009, Holly Madison.

In 2015, Holly wrote a tell-all book about her time in the Playboy Mansion titled, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny.

During that time, the playmate also starred in the popular E! reality show, The Girls Next Door, alongside Hef’s other girlfriends at the time, Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson.

The show followed the girls as they lived their life within the gates of the famous mansion, but according to Holly’s new book, it wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

The 35-year-old says that her life in the famous house was nothing like the "incredibly glamorous" adventure portrayed in the media.

Instead, it was full of "misery" and led her into a deep depression.

In her book, the mother-of-one doesn't hold back and jumps straight in with all the details of the Playboy mogul’s famous sex life.

Playboy Mansion gallery photo #scrapbooksaturday A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on Mar 14, 2015 at 3:00pm PDT

The bedtime routine consisted of all the girlfriends wearing matching pink flannel pajamas and entering Hef's bedroom together.

"As Tina (Hef's girlfriend at the time) led me into the bedroom, I stumbled over and weaved through massive piles of junk covering the floor. Ceiling-high piles of videotapes, stuffed animals, art and gifts littered the room,” she explains, describing her first bedroom experience at the mansion.

"Two huge television screens projecting graphic porn lit up the otherwise dark bed.

“In the middle, a very pale man was tending to his own business and puffing on a joint before passing it around to the nearest blonde”.

Madison also reveals that she was told to "fake" everything, there was no kissing, and her "turn was over just as quickly as it started."

Not only that, outside the bedroom came a drama-filled life.

Hef also like to play the main girlfriend off the youngest one to try to create competition.

"I learned Hef was the manipulator and that he pitted us against one another," she said.

"I realized I wasn't treated well."

Living in Hef's "twisted world" led Madison into a deep depression, and nearly a year after moving into the mansion, she had a suicidal moment in the bathtub.

"If I just put my head under water and take a deep breath in, it would all be over," she thought.

"Drowning myself seemed like the logical way to escape the ridiculous life I was leading."

After that, Madison said that she decided to leave to mansion, only to have the 89-year-old try and bribe her with his will.

"It was there, in black and white. The will stated that $3,000,000 would be bestowed to Holly Madison at the time of his death (provided I still lived at the Mansion). At the time, it was more money than I'd ever know what to do with. . . .

“But I didn't want it. I actually pitied him for stooping to that level. I couldn't help but be offended. Did he really think he could buy me?

“I put the folder back on the bed just as I had found it and never breathed a word of it."

Holly is now happily married to business man Pasquale Rotella and they both parent 2-year-old, Rainbow Aurora Rotella.

Happy Father's Day to the best dad ever, @pasqualerotella! Rainbow, Forest and I are so lucky to have you in our lives! We love you!! 🌈💖🌳💖🦉 A post shared by Holly Madison (@hollymadison) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

Hugh Hefner married 26-year-old Crystal Harris in 2012.

Thank you for all the birthday wishes. Photo by Elayne Lodge. #91 A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on Apr 13, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Madison is yet to comment on Hugh's passing.