Actor John Cusack is coming to Belfast

John Cusack is coming to Belfast.

The Hollywood actor is set to be a special guest at this year’s Belfast Film Festival where he will receive the Realta award for Outstanding Contribution to Cinema.

Cusack is will attend the ‘In Conversation’ event in the Movie House as well as taking part in Q&A sessions after screenings of a number of his films, including Serendipity and High Fidelity.

The festival, now in it’s 17th year, will take place from March 30 to April 9 and promises to bring “the best of new world cinema, premieres, documentaries, industry events” as well as featuring local Belfast filmmakers.

Guests who have previously attended include Julie Christie, Michael Fassbender, Martin Sheen and Stephen Fry.