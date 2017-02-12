You are not supposed to watch this video

Have you ever wondered why when told not to do or think of something, your urge is to do just that?

Well AsapScience have looked into it why humans react when compelled not to.

It comes down to humans feeling the need to be masters of our fate, and we are motivated to react when our freedom of choice is threatened.

The video offers the example of the literary world where banned books have often become more successful.

Books like Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird and F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby have frequently been banned but are hugely popular.

The impulse is a psychological behaviour called 'reactance'.

Being told you can't have something, makes you want it more, only to find you never really wanted it before being denied.

AsapScience's video also discusses how this has led to the rise of click-bait headlines, much like the one above.

Headlines that give you some information but leave out an important aspect leave us wanting to learn more.

Sometimes the click-bait can work.

Finding out the full story from a click-bait headline gives us satisfaction and releases dopamine because we have gotten the information we went looking for.

It's interesting stuff. Check out AsapScience on YouTube for more cool science videos.