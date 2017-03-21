Yes, it is snowing in parts of Ireland and here’s proof
Just as you thought it was safe to finally utter the words "long stretch in the evening" this happens - SNOW!
Yes, you read that right - it’s snowing in some parts of Ireland today, mainly the West.
Don’t believe us? Here’s proof.
'Ice Age' Coolaney, Sligo, Ireland #snow #sneachta #weather pic.twitter.com/605rzebNJO— Val (@magnumlady) March 21, 2017
#FirstDayofSpring in Ireland ... I guess thats the snow that was missing at Christmas 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Cgo6ZbRRpg— Marta (@MCdolly84) March 21, 2017
SNOW DAY ❄️🌨 #ireland #snow #snowday #spring. https://t.co/IhWOj4QZor pic.twitter.com/x4VtB1rain— Úna Hampson (@unahampson) March 21, 2017
✨Live ... Snow falling in the West of Ireland✨ #Galway #snow #Ireland #Wildatlanticway 📷March 21 pic.twitter.com/52RItb2l8e— M Mullarkey (@mauramullarkey) March 21, 2017
Woke up to snow and daffodils this morning 🤔 #Ireland, you are so weird. Or, as the staff … https://t.co/9O75wu7Hqg pic.twitter.com/Q2HEk6Fida— Amanda Walkins (@awalkins) March 21, 2017
March, you ok hun?
