Yes, it is snowing in parts of Ireland and here’s proof

Just as you thought it was safe to finally utter the words "long stretch in the evening" this happens - SNOW!

Yes, you read that right - it’s snowing in some parts of Ireland today, mainly the West.

Don’t believe us? Here’s proof.

#FirstDayofSpring in Ireland ... I guess thats the snow that was missing at Christmas 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Cgo6ZbRRpg — Marta (@MCdolly84) March 21, 2017

Snowing in Galway today. Video doesn't do it justice. #snow #Galway #Athenry #Ireland #doyouwanttobuildasnowman A post shared by Brian Cullen (@briancullen85) on Mar 21, 2017 at 3:54am PDT

Woke up to snow and daffodils this morning 🤔 #Ireland, you are so weird. Or, as the staff … https://t.co/9O75wu7Hqg pic.twitter.com/Q2HEk6Fida — Amanda Walkins (@awalkins) March 21, 2017

March, you ok hun?