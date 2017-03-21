Yes, it is snowing in parts of Ireland and here’s proof

Back to Discover Home

Just as you thought it was safe to finally utter the words "long stretch in the evening" this happens - SNOW!

Yes, you read that right - it’s snowing in some parts of Ireland today, mainly the West.

Don’t believe us? Here’s proof.

Snowing in Galway today. Video doesn't do it justice. #snow #Galway #Athenry #Ireland #doyouwanttobuildasnowman

A post shared by Brian Cullen (@briancullen85) on

March, you ok hun?
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover