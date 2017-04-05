Wild West Cork: Capturing the spectacular humpback whale on camera
05/04/2017 - 09:31:27Back to Wildlife Discover Home
The Humpback Whale is one of the most spectacular of the great aquatic mammals.
West Cork is one of the lucky areas where you might catch a glimpse of the impressive whale.
Known for their distinct tale, enthusiasts and researchers long for an encounter that may only last a few hours.
In the latest episode of documentary series, Wild West Cork look at photographic techniques used to capture the marine mammals.
Video by Cojo Films
KEYWORDS: west cork, wild, humpback whale
Join the conversation - comment here