Wicklow Brothers Sean and Conor Price wow the judges at X Factor

By Amy Ryan

Wicklow brothers Sean (17) and Conor (15) have gathered huge momentum following a very impressive X Factor audition.

The brothers played their version of the Bob Dylan song All Along the Watchtower, complete with rap inserts from Sean as he played the guitar.

The video has raked up more than 800,000 views in only two days.

Originally from Blessington, the boys started playing together about three years ago and started busking on the streets in Dublin.

The adorable brothers couldn't wipe the smiles off their faces following the performance while they got glowing reviews from every one of the judges.

Alesha Dixon said that the boys "lit up the room" from the moment they walked in.

Simon Cowell said the boys were a "rare find" and congratulated their originality.

He said: "This is one of the best auditions we've had."

These guys are definitely ones to watch out for with some viewers already bidding the boys to win the show.

Didn't think I'd be hooked to X factor this year but after Sean and Conor price's audition I wanna stay hooked legit just to see them win 😭😍 — Holly (@hollyoshea_) September 16, 2017

The boys posted a photo on Twitter thanking everyone for the fantastic response to their audition.

24 hours since our audition, we are so grateful with the response!😊Our audition YouTube has over half a million views!THANK YOU❤️🍀#xfactor pic.twitter.com/2KUbT4GHiy — Sean and Conor Price (@sean_conorprice) September 17, 2017

They are too cute!