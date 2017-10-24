We're pretty sure this is the scariest pumpkin carving you’ll see this year

In the days coming up to halloween it’s hard not to turn a corner in Tesco without bumping into some kind of ghost or creepy baby mask.

But one Reddit user has created the most terrifying halloween decoration you’ll see this year.

"I carved the scariest pumpkin I could imagine," they wrote on Reddit before posting this picture of a pumpkin that display 2% battery life.

THE. HORROR.

2% with no charger in sight - we can’t think of anything more petrifying.

Not even airplane mode would save you.